Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2020 Kia NIRO

49,446 KM

$25,760

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia NIRO

EX Hybrid | Local Trade

2020 Kia NIRO

EX Hybrid | Local Trade

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$25,760

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,446KM
VIN KNDCC3LC0L5437970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 6-Speed Dual Clutch -inc: drive mode select
Lithium Polymer (lipo) Traction Battery 1.56 kWh Capacity

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

