Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2020 Kia NIRO

25,745 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia NIRO

PLUG-IN Hybrid EX Premium Low KMS!

12268423

2020 Kia NIRO

PLUG-IN Hybrid EX Premium Low KMS!

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,745KM
VIN KNDCD3LD5L5428381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Tow/Haul Mode
Brake Assist
Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Audio input jack
aux audio input jack
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

USB port
Lock up torque converter
Black roof rails w/crossbars
Bluetooth and Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
sequential shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
SYNC CONNECT
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
lock/unlock vehicle
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
UVO Intelligence Telematics
AUX and USB Connection
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
8" LCD screen
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/HD/Satellite Radio -inc: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
Sony Premium Audio w/12 speakers
remote start (auto only)
schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle (auto only)
locate parked vehicle and check vehicle status

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

204-888-4542

2020 Kia NIRO