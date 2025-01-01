$19,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Kia Optima
EX+ | Local Trade |
2020 Kia Optima
EX+ | Local Trade |
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,684KM
VIN 5XXGU4L33LG419544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 82,684 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4302
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Simulated woodgrain trim
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Mechanical
Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Lock up torque converter
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Safety
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Convenience
Clock
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Additional Features
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
sequential shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Kia West
2021 Kia Sorento X-Line No Accidents | Local | 1 Owner 68,091 KM $29,947 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Rio EX Hatchback | Local Trade | 61,036 KM $14,542 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | Manual | No Accidents | 91,985 KM $14,941 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Kia West
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Birchwood Kia West
204-888-4542
2020 Kia Optima