2020 Kia Optima

61,248 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2020 Kia Optima

2020 Kia Optima

EX+

2020 Kia Optima

EX+

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

61,248KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8800505
  Stock #: 6155
  VIN: 5XXGU4L37LG396155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6155
  • Mileage 61,248 KM

Vehicle Description

AIR CONDITIONER, AM/FM/, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, HARD TOP, HEATED MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER, MEMORY SEAT, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRROR, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, REAR AIR, TILT WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, USB INPUT

___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L

61248KMS
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.4L

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

