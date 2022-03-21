$28,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4070
2020 Kia Optima
EX+
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8800505
- Stock #: 6155
- VIN: 5XXGU4L37LG396155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 6155
- Mileage 61,248 KM
Vehicle Description
AIR CONDITIONER, AM/FM/, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, HARD TOP, HEATED MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER, MEMORY SEAT, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRROR, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, REAR AIR, TILT WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, USB INPUT
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L
61248KMS
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.4L
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.