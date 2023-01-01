2020 Kia Rio

$22,774 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 8 4 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10035549

10035549 Stock #: F54MRF

F54MRF VIN: 3KPA25ADXLE258891

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Hyper Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F54MRF

Mileage 53,849 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 4.06 axle ratio 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 45 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.6L MPI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Redundant Digital Speedometer Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Storage FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/height adjustment Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player 4 Speakers Integrated roof antenna aux audio input jack Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 5" display screen, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, 4 speakers, aux and USB input ports, front power outlet and steering wheel mounted audio controls Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: P225/65R17 AS Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers Tires: P185/65R15 Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Bluetooth hands-free connectivity integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control AUX and USB input ports Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming front power outlet and steering wheel mounted audio controls Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 5" display screen iPod/USB/aux jack front centre console mounted Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation -inc: Infinity Premium audio system w/QuantumLogic surround sound Clari-Fi music restoration and 12 speakers Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats 8" colour touch-screen w/navigation (map) and AV (music) split-screen display Bluetooth hands-free phone system and rearview camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.