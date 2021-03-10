2020 Kia Rio

Sale $16,999 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 7 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6816554

6816554 Stock #: F3VXG7

F3VXG7 VIN: 3KPA25AD6LE259018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Radiant Red

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3VXG7

Mileage 27,799 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 4 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Bluetooth hands-free connectivity Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag AUX and USB input ports All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine front power outlet and steering wheel mounted audio controls Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 5" display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.