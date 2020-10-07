Menu
2020 Kia Rio5

34,392 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2020 Kia Rio5

2020 Kia Rio5

LX+ | Accident Free | Heated Steering | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth |

2020 Kia Rio5

LX+ | Accident Free | Heated Steering | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

34,392KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6099372
  • Stock #: F3NFMP
  • VIN: 3KPA25AD2LE255757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NFMP
  • Mileage 34,392 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres, Bluetooth, And The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Accident Free
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Cruise Control
USB Ports


All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4 Speakers
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
AUX and USB input ports
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
front power outlet and steering wheel mounted audio controls
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 5" display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

