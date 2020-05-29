Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sedona

2020 Kia Sedona

LX+ *8 Passenger/Power Doors/Local Vehicle*

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sedona

LX+ *8 Passenger/Power Doors/Local Vehicle*

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 5133209
  2. 5133209
  3. 5133209
  4. 5133209
  5. 5133209
  6. 5133209
  7. 5133209
  8. 5133209
  9. 5133209
  10. 5133209
  11. 5133209
  12. 5133209
  13. 5133209
  14. 5133209
  15. 5133209
  16. 5133209
  17. 5133209
  18. 5133209
  19. 5133209
  20. 5133209
  21. 5133209
  22. 5133209
  23. 5133209
  24. 5133209
  25. 5133209
  26. 5133209
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,384KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5133209
  • Stock #: F36KE7
  • VIN: KNDMB5C15L6564483
Exterior Colour
Snow White Pearl
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Bluetooth With Apple Car Play, Power Doors, And Heated Steering. 8 Passenger Seating At A Affordable payment! Book Your Test Drive Today. Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
2020 Kia Sedona. LX Plus Package. Front Wheel Drive. 3.3 Liter V6 Engine. Automatic Transmission. Power Sliding Doors And Lift gate. 8 Passenger Seating. Heated Front Seat's. Heated Steering Wheel. Voice Activated Bluetooth System With Apple Car Play On Android Auto. Touchscreen Infotainment Center. Rear Back Up Camera With Large Display. And So Much More!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2018 Kia Forte LX+ *...
 77,820 KM
$13,481 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento LX ...
 33,031 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 34,079 KM
$24,720 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory