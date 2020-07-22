Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sedona

35,005 KM

Details Description Features

$28,476

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,476

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sedona

2020 Kia Sedona

LX+ *Power Doors/Heated Steering/Apple Car Play*

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sedona

LX+ *Power Doors/Heated Steering/Apple Car Play*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 5379476
  2. 5379476
  3. 5379476
  4. 5379476
  5. 5379476
  6. 5379476
  7. 5379476
  8. 5379476
  9. 5379476
  10. 5379476
  11. 5379476
  12. 5379476
  13. 5379476
  14. 5379476
  15. 5379476
  16. 5379476
  17. 5379476
  18. 5379476
  19. 5379476
  20. 5379476
  21. 5379476
  22. 5379476
  23. 5379476
  24. 5379476
  25. 5379476
  26. 5379476
  27. 5379476
  28. 5379476
  29. 5379476
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5379476
  • Stock #: F38E7P
  • VIN: KNDMB5C15L6564435
Sale Price

$28,476

+ taxes & licensing

35,005KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Thunder Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 35,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth With Apple Car Play, Power Sliding Door's, And Heated Steering! Save Over $12,000 From Original MSRP. Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In The Point West Auto Park Today!
Power Sliding Doors
Power Lift Gate
Heated Seat's
Heated Steering
Voice Activated Bluetooth
Apple Car Play Or Android Auto Capability
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2020 Kia Soul EX *Ac...
 33,553 KM
$19,353 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento LX ...
 94,655 KM
$17,986 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 2.0...
 48,123 KM
$19,341 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory