Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sedona

7,195 KM

Details Description Features

$36,867

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,867

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sedona

2020 Kia Sedona

LX+ | KIA CERTIFIED | Accident Free | Power Doors | Power Liftgate | Android Auto | Apple Carplay |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sedona

LX+ | KIA CERTIFIED | Accident Free | Power Doors | Power Liftgate | Android Auto | Apple Carplay |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 7912155
  2. 7912155
Contact Seller

$36,867

+ taxes & licensing

7,195KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7912155
  • Stock #: F4ADX1
  • VIN: KNDMB5C15L6573913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,195 KM

Vehicle Description

Local One Onwer! Accident Free! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!

Kia Certified Preowned Vehicles receive:
-Exclusive rebate and financing options!
-Upgradable, 6 years/120,000km Mechanical Breakdown Protection! Completely transferrable
-24 Roadside Assistance; Rental Benefits; Trip Interruption and Multimedia update coverage
-135 Point Kia Certified Preowned Inspection Report
-90 Day SiriusXM Satellite radio trial (if applicable)
8 Seating Capacity
Power Sliding Doors
Smart Power Liftgate
2nd & 3rd Row Sunshades
Heated Steering Wheel
Wireless Cell Phone Charger
Fog Lights
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
All Wheel Drive
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Power driver seat (8-way)
Power passenger seat (8-way)
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Kia Certified Preowned Inspection
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3.51 Axle Ratio
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,760 kgs (6,085 lbs)
Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: Active ECO
90-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver lumbar and 8-way power passenger seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7" display audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility, Bluetooth hands free connectivity, 6 speakers and USB ports
rear air conditioning
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Bluetooth hands free connectivity
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
room & cargo lamps
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
•Automatic headlights
•Smart Key w/ Push Button Start
•2nd & 3rd row sunshade blinds
•2nd row ‘Slide-n-Stow’ side seats
•3rd row 60/40 folding & sinking seats
•8-seater
•12 cup holders
•12V Power outlets: centre fascia and luggage
•Air conditioning (front and rear)
•Central door lock (driver & passenger)
•Conversation mirror
•Cooling glove box
•Front centre armrest with storage
•Heated front seats & S/W
•Illuminated vanity mirrors
•Keyless entry with panic alarm
•Leather-wrapped S/W & Shifter
•Map
•Obstacle detecting driver window
•Passenger Seat Chauffeur Switch
•Power driver lumbar (2-way)
•Power driver seat (8-way)
•Power dual sliding doors
•Power front and 2nd row windows
•Power passenger seat (8-way)
•Rear air-conditioning controls
•S/W mounted audio controls
•S/W mounted cruise control
•Smart Power Liftgate
•Stain resistant cloth seats
•Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
•Windshield Wiper de-icer
Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
RADIO: AM/FM/MP3 -INC: 7" DISPLAY AUDIO
6 speakers and USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2016 Kia Soul Energy...
 51,748 KM
$15,205 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Sienna L...
 76,800 KM
$37,149 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Stinger GT ...
 14,189 KM
$49,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory