2020 Kia Sedona

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Silver

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 7,195 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 3.51 Axle Ratio 80 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,760 kgs (6,085 lbs) Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: Active ECO 90-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels: 17" Alloy Power Sliding Rear Doors Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver lumbar and 8-way power passenger seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7" display audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility, Bluetooth hands free connectivity, 6 speakers and USB ports Comfort rear air conditioning Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Bluetooth hands free connectivity Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission room & cargo lamps All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors 8 Spd Automatic Transmission •Automatic headlights •Smart Key w/ Push Button Start •2nd & 3rd row sunshade blinds •2nd row ‘Slide-n-Stow’ side seats •3rd row 60/40 folding & sinking seats •8-seater •12 cup holders •12V Power outlets: centre fascia and luggage •Air conditioning (front and rear) •Central door lock (driver & passenger) •Conversation mirror •Cooling glove box •Front centre armrest with storage •Heated front seats & S/W •Illuminated vanity mirrors •Keyless entry with panic alarm •Leather-wrapped S/W & Shifter •Map •Obstacle detecting driver window •Passenger Seat Chauffeur Switch •Power driver lumbar (2-way) •Power driver seat (8-way) •Power dual sliding doors •Power front and 2nd row windows •Power passenger seat (8-way) •Rear air-conditioning controls •S/W mounted audio controls •S/W mounted cruise control •Smart Power Liftgate •Stain resistant cloth seats •Tilt and telescopic steering wheel •Windshield Wiper de-icer Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System RADIO: AM/FM/MP3 -INC: 7" DISPLAY AUDIO 6 speakers and USB ports

