2020 Kia Sedona

- VIN: KNDMC5C18L6589536
-
Exterior Colour
Snow White Pearl
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Minivan / Van
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Mileage
51,242 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,760 kgs (6,085 lbs)
Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: Active ECO
90-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/60R18 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver lumbar, 8-way power passenger seat and driver attention warning
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Mirror integrated turn signals
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors
