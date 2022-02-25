Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sedona

51,242 KM

Details Description Features

$44,496

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,496

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sedona

2020 Kia Sedona

SX Tech INCOMING UNIT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sedona

SX Tech INCOMING UNIT

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$44,496

+ taxes & licensing

51,242KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8383221
  • Stock #: F4E5YX
  • VIN: KNDMC5C18L6589536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,242 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
We Have 0% Financing AND $1,000 Bonus For February On Select Kia Models! See Birchwood Kia Regent For Details!

Attention Current Kia Owners: The 1% Loyalty Rate Reduction Program Is Now Available on ALL New Kia Models!

Also, Don't Forget To Ask About The $500 Military And Grad Rebate Programs For Qualifying Buyers- See Birchwood Kia On Regent For More Details!

Birchwood's Buy From Home Program Is Also Still Available: Ask About Our Free "Contact-Less" Delivery!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Temporary spare tire
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.51 Axle Ratio
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,760 kgs (6,085 lbs)
Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: Active ECO
90-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/60R18 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver lumbar, 8-way power passenger seat and driver attention warning
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2020 Kia Sorento LX+...
 21,977 KM
$36,890 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte EX+ I...
 20,678 KM
$26,477 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sedona SX T...
 51,242 KM
$44,496 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory