2020 Kia Sorento

70,317 KM

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

70,317KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA34LG619306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Snow White Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24009
  • Mileage 70,317 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

