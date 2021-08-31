2020 Kia Sorento

Sale $30,651 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 5 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7727167

Stock #: F46PT8

VIN: 5XYPGDA31LG612474

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gravity Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 12,582 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Wheels: 17" Alloy Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Android Auto/Apple CarPlay All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7" display audio w/rearview camera USB input ports and steering wheel audio controls Gasoline Fuel System

