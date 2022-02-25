$37,765+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$37,765
- Listing ID: 8333931
- Stock #: F4EPVH
- VIN: 5XYPGDA38LG687088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,746 KM
Vehicle Description
Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Additional Installed Accessories Include:
*Premium DEFA Block Heater
*KIA Weathertech Genuine Floor Liners
*KIA Genuine Wheel Locks
*KIA Genuine Touch-Up Paint Pen
Cash price includes freight, PDI, additional installed accessories listed above and all current incentives. Only GST and PST are extra.
Vehicle Features
