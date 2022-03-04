Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sorento

43,076 KM

Details Description Features

$35,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,890

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

LX AWD | Carplay/Android | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

LX AWD | Carplay/Android | No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 8617322
  2. 8617322
  3. 8617322
  4. 8617322
  5. 8617322
  6. 8617322
  7. 8617322
  8. 8617322
  9. 8617322
  10. 8617322
  11. 8617322
  12. 8617322
  13. 8617322
  14. 8617322
  15. 8617322
  16. 8617322
  17. 8617322
  18. 8617322
  19. 8617322
  20. 8617322
  21. 8617322
  22. 8617322
  23. 8617322
  24. 8617322
  25. 8617322
  26. 8617322
Contact Seller

$35,890

+ taxes & licensing

43,076KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8617322
  • Stock #: F4H1DY
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA33LG629423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,076 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!
Key Features

- All-Wheel Drive
- Heated Front Seats
- Touch Screen Infotainment
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Rearview Camera
- Bluetooth
- Rear Climate Vents

and much more!

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: 235/65R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7" display audio w/rearview camera, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, USB input ports and steering wheel audio controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7" display audio w/rearview camera
USB input ports and steering wheel audio controls
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2020 Kia Sorento LX ...
 40,216 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 64,763 KM
$35,490 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Outback ...
 90,765 KM
$36,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory