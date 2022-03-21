2020 Kia Sorento

$42,990 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 4 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8660608

8660608 Stock #: F4GYNF

F4GYNF VIN: 5XYPHDA56LG639488

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Everlasting Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 34,474 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: 235/60R18 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints 10-Way Driver Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 14-way power and height-adjustable driver seat, driver memory seat setting and power passenger seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision Avoidance (Low) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind-Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 71 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,550 kgs (5,622 lbs) Axle Ratio: 3.510 Engine: 3.3L GDI V6 -inc: Dual Over-Head Cam (DOHC) and Dual Cam Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Comfort rear air conditioning Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Power Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7" display audio w/rearview camera USB input ports and steering wheel audio controls 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System

