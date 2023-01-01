Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sorento

21,985 KM

Details

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

West Perimeter Auto Centre

204-837-8372

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

LX+ AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

LX+ AWD

Location

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

Contact Seller

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

21,985KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9589735
  • Stock #: 6169
  • VIN: 5xypgda38lg655158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6169
  • Mileage 21,985 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Perimeter Auto Centre

2017 Land Rover Disc...
 116,652 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Expre...
 46,990 KM
$62,900 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Savana 3500...
 30,329 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-8372

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory