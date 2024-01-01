$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Kia Soul
EX
2020 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,750KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJ33AU0L7705620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cherry Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,750 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The Kia Soul has long been celebrated for its unique design, blending the practicality of a hatchback with the distinct personality of a compact crossover. For 2020, the Kia Soul EX continues to push boundaries, offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a versatile and fun-to-drive vehicle. Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on a road trip, the Kia Soul EX is ready to take you on your next adventure with confidence and flair.
FEATURES OF THE 2020 KIA SOUL EX
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2020 KIA SOUL please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2020 KIA SOUL EX
CONVENIENCE
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Pre-Collision Warning
- Blind Spot Alert
- Lane Departure Alert
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Anti-Lock Brake System
TECHNOLOGY
- 7-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
PERFORMANCE
- 2.0L I4 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2020 KIA SOUL please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 34,750 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD 103,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 3500 LARAMIE LONGHORN-LIFTED, BLACK RHINO RIMS, GORGEOUS TRUCK!! 115,986 KM $77,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2020 Kia Soul