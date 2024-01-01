Menu
The Kia Soul has long been celebrated for its unique design, blending the practicality of a hatchback with the distinct personality of a compact crossover. For 2020, the Kia Soul EX continues to push boundaries, offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a versatile and fun-to-drive vehicle. Whether youre commuting in the city or embarking on a road trip, the Kia Soul EX is ready to take you on your next adventure with confidence and flair.

FEATURES OF THE 2020 KIA SOUL EX

CONVENIENCE
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

SAFETY FEATURES
Rear View Camera
Pre-Collision Warning
Blind Spot Alert
Lane Departure Alert
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
7-Inch Touch-Screen
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
SiriusXM
Bluetooth
AM/FM Stereo
USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
2.0L I4 Engine
Automatic Transmission

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2020 Kia Soul

86,750 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Soul

EX

12052261

2020 Kia Soul

EX

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,750KM
VIN KNDJ33AU0L7705620

  • Exterior Colour Cherry Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,750 KM

The Kia Soul has long been celebrated for its unique design, blending the practicality of a hatchback with the distinct personality of a compact crossover. For 2020, the Kia Soul EX continues to push boundaries, offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a versatile and fun-to-drive vehicle. Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on a road trip, the Kia Soul EX is ready to take you on your next adventure with confidence and flair.

FEATURES OF THE 2020 KIA SOUL EX

CONVENIENCE
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cruise Control

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Pre-Collision Warning
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 7-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
  • 2.0L I4 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2020 KIA SOUL please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2020 Kia Soul