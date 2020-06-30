Menu
2020 Kia Soul

33,963 KM

$19,353

+ tax & licensing
$19,353

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

EX Heated Steering | Heated Seats | Android Auto | Apple Carplay

Location

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

  • Stock #: F36Y5F
  • VIN: KNDJ33AUXL7040435
Sale Price

$19,353

+ taxes & licensing

33,963KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

Android Auto and Apple Carplay, And The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Avoidance
Wireless Phone Charger
Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Cruise Control
USB Ports
2 Keys
All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

