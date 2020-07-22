Menu
2020 Kia Soul

30,754 KM

Details

$19,422

+ tax & licensing
$19,422

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX *Accident Free/Apple Car Play/Heated Seat's*

2020 Kia Soul

EX *Accident Free/Apple Car Play/Heated Seat's*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$19,422

+ taxes & licensing

30,754KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5414984
  • Stock #: F38ABJ
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU9L7041107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38ABJ
  • Mileage 30,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth With Apple Car Play, Heated Seat's, And Accident Free ! Save Over $7,000 From Original MSRP! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today !
Heated Seat's
Bluetooth With Apple Car Play/Android Auto
Back Up Camera
Large Display Touch Screen Infotainment Center
Accident Free
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

