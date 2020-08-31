Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Soul

34,711 KM

Details Description Features

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX Anniversary Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Soul

EX Anniversary Edition

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 5790051
  2. 5790051
  3. 5790051
  4. 5790051
  5. 5790051
  6. 5790051
  7. 5790051
  8. 5790051
  9. 5790051
  10. 5790051
  11. 5790051
  12. 5790051
  13. 5790051
  14. 5790051
  15. 5790051
  16. 5790051
  17. 5790051
  18. 5790051
  19. 5790051
  20. 5790051
  21. 5790051
  22. 5790051
  23. 5790051
  24. 5790051
  25. 5790051
Contact Seller

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

34,711KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5790051
  • Stock #: F3BRP6
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU8L7058173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3BRP6
  • Mileage 34,711 KM

Vehicle Description

Say hello to your Near New Kia Soul in Snow White Pearl Metallic! No need to look at your phone with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto!
Wireless Charging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Chrome Accents, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

2017 MINI Cooper Har...
 37,139 KM
$23,499 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue S
 107,323 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento LX
 119,835 KM
$15,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory