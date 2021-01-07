+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Odometer is 3294 kilometers below market average!
2020 Kia Soul EX 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp IVT FWD Space
Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, USB Input, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6