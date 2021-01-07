Menu
2020 Kia Soul

28,796 KM

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

EX Anniversary Edition | Heated Seats | Safety Pkg | Apple CarPlay

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

28,796KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6441282
  • Stock #: F3R1AT
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU5L7115509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Mileage 28,796 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 3294 kilometers below market average!

2020 Kia Soul EX 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp IVT FWD Space

Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, USB Input, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

