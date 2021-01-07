2020 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Floor mats Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.