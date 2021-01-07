+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
+ taxes & licensing
Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Odometer is 2861 kilometers below market average!
2020 Kia Soul EX 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp IVT FWD Red
Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, USB Input, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Kia factory warranty.
All of our purchases comes with the following
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee
Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1