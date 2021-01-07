Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Soul

29,229 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX Anniversary Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Soul

EX Anniversary Edition

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 6446313
  2. 6446313
  3. 6446313
  4. 6446313
  5. 6446313
  6. 6446313
  7. 6446313
  8. 6446313
  9. 6446313
  10. 6446313
  11. 6446313
  12. 6446313
  13. 6446313
  14. 6446313
  15. 6446313
  16. 6446313
  17. 6446313
  18. 6446313
  19. 6446313
  20. 6446313
  21. 6446313
  22. 6446313
  23. 6446313
  24. 6446313
  25. 6446313
Contact Seller

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

29,229KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6446313
  • Stock #: F3R171
  • VIN: KNDJ33AUXL7057400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R171
  • Mileage 29,229 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 2861 kilometers below market average!

2020 Kia Soul EX 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 147hp IVT FWD Red

Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, USB Input, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Enjoy peace of mind with the balance of Kia factory warranty.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 62,693 KM
$15,748 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 104,169 KM
$9,971 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 154,816 KM
$7,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory