2020 Kia Soul

17,599 KM

Details Description Features

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX FWD | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel

2020 Kia Soul

EX FWD | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

17,599KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6473841
  Stock #: 76951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,599 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 17,599, 2.0L I-4 Engine, Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission (CVT), One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Touchscreen Radio,Apple Car Play/Android Auto Capable,Wireless Charging,Heated Windshield,Sport Mode,Auto Start/Stop,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,16" Aluminum Wheels,Snow White Pearl Exterior Paint,Black Cloth Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Side Blind Zone Alert,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

