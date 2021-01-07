Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Soul

28,700 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX | Accident Free | Blindspot Detection | Lane Keep Assist |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Soul

EX | Accident Free | Blindspot Detection | Lane Keep Assist |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 6489958
  2. 6489958
  3. 6489958
  4. 6489958
  5. 6489958
  6. 6489958
  7. 6489958
  8. 6489958
  9. 6489958
  10. 6489958
  11. 6489958
  12. 6489958
  13. 6489958
  14. 6489958
  15. 6489958
  16. 6489958
  17. 6489958
  18. 6489958
  19. 6489958
  20. 6489958
  21. 6489958
  22. 6489958
  23. 6489958
  24. 6489958
  25. 6489958
Contact Seller
Sale

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

28,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6489958
  • Stock #: F3R18X
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU9L7058912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R18X
  • Mileage 28,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped to be ready for anything life throws at you!! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Wireless Phone Charger
Lane Keep Assist
Blindspot Detection
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Avoidance
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice activation
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
3.5" LCD supervision cluster and USB charger
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 7" display audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2019 Kia Sorento LX ...
 32,257 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 95,064 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul EX | A...
 28,700 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory