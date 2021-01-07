2020 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Wheels: 16" Alloy Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.