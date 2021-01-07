Menu
2020 Kia Soul

29,946 KM

Details Description Features

$18,949

+ tax & licensing
$18,949

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX Anniversary Edition *Accident Free/Heated Steering/Heated Seat's*

2020 Kia Soul

EX Anniversary Edition *Accident Free/Heated Steering/Heated Seat's*

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$18,949

+ taxes & licensing

29,946KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6575085
  • Stock #: F3R147
  • VIN: KNDJ33AUXL7048440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R147
  • Mileage 29,946 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped to be ready for anything life throws at you!! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Wireless Phone Charger
Lane Keep Assist
Blindspot Detection
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Avoidance
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
Block Heater Capable

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Gasoline Fuel System

