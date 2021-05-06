+ taxes & licensing
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Great things really do come in small packages as you can see in the 2020 Kia Soul! Frugal fuel economy, easy to park, tons of factory warranty and a budget friendly payment...It's all here! Plus in popular EX trim you get great features such as: heated seats, heated steering wheel, back-up camera, Bluetooth, blind spot monitoring, lane departure system and alloy rims! 7 2020 Kia Souls to choose from!
