2020 Kia Soul

37,523 KM

Details

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX w/Heated Seats & Back-Up Camera

2020 Kia Soul

EX w/Heated Seats & Back-Up Camera

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

37,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7075912
  Stock #: 254570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Great things really do come in small packages as you can see in the 2020 Kia Soul! Frugal fuel economy, easy to park, tons of factory warranty and a budget friendly payment...It's all here! Plus in popular EX trim you get great features such as: heated seats, heated steering wheel, back-up camera, Bluetooth, blind spot monitoring, lane departure system and alloy rims! 7 2020 Kia Souls to choose from!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

