2020 Kia Soul EX+ 3.99% Financing Until Aug 31

2020 Kia Soul EX+ 3.99% Financing Until Aug 31

$29,984 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 8 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9006877

9006877 Stock #: F4PEUA

F4PEUA VIN: KNDJ33AU8L7708006

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 51,807 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 54 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic 5.71 Axle Ratio Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: idle stop and go, Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels: 16" Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Lane Follow Assist (LFA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice activation 3.5" LCD supervision cluster and USB charger Radio: AM/FM -inc: 7" display audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.