2020 Kia Soul

$27,893 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 8 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9435207

9435207 Stock #: F4WAA6

F4WAA6 VIN: KNDJ33AU4L7049941

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4WAA6

Mileage 57,842 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Keyless Start CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 54 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control 5.71 Axle Ratio Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: idle stop and go, Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Sensor Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.