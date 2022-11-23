Menu
2020 Kia Soul

57,842 KM

Details

$27,893

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

GT-Line Limited Head Up Display | Nav | Harmon Kardon®

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

57,842KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9435207
  • Stock #: F4WAA6
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU4L7049941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4WAA6
  • Mileage 57,842 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded!
Local Car!
Great Condition!

Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive!
Key Features

- Heads-Up Display
- Power Moonroof
- Navigation
- Leather Interior
- Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
- Heated & Cooled Power Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 10 Inch Touch Screen Infotainment
- Harmon Kardon® Premium Audio
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Wireless Phone Charger
- All LED Exterior & Interior Lighting
- Sound-Reactive Mood Lights
- Smart Key with Push Button Start
- Rearview Camera
- Idle Stop & Go
- Heated Washer Nozzles
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels


Safety Features

- Lane Keep Assist
- Blind Spot Detection
- Smart Cruise Control
- Driver Attention Alert System
- Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Alert & Avoidance Assist
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System

and much more!

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
54 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
5.71 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: idle stop and go,
Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Automatic Transmission
Integrated roof antenna
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

