Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sportage

53,286 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 10373757
  2. 10373757
  3. 10373757
  4. 10373757
Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,286KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10373757
  • Stock #: F585FA
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC7L7645348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F585FA
  • Mileage 53,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Safety

Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 22,849 KM
$55,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 63,014 KM
$42,900 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Tou...
 20,713 KM
$33,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory