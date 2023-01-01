2020 Kia Sportage

$26,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 1 , 1 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10378434

10378434 Stock #: 23284A

23284A VIN: KNDPNCAC3L7818733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Steel Grey]

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23284A

Mileage 151,112 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.