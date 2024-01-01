$25,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Kia Sportage
LX
2020 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,710KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDPMCAC4L7767231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Steel Grey]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24336
- Mileage 91,710 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ride Time
2023 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 6,616 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 102,905 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Venza XLE 100,752 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2020 Kia Sportage