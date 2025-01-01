Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

22,158 KM

$23,538

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage

LX clean carfax, low km

12926000

2020 Kia Sportage

LX clean carfax, low km

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$23,538

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,158KM
VIN KNDPMCAC3L7690559

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 25U9M68A
  Mileage 22,158 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Mirror(s)

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$23,538

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2020 Kia Sportage