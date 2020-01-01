Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

54,146 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

EX AWD | Panoramic Sunroof | Lane Keep Assist | Forward Collision Assist |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

54,146KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6283065
  • Stock #: F3PHMJ
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC7L7784957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PHMJ
  • Mileage 54,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with everything your family needs! Also The Ideal Price Point! Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Panoramic Sunroof
Electronic Parking Brake
Lane Keep Assist
Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist
Driver Attention Alert
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Wireless Phone Charger
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Drivers Seat
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 8" display audio
Android Auto / Apply CarPlay
USB input jacks and steering wheel mounted audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

