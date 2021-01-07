2020 Kia Sportage

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine

