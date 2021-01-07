Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

32,065 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

EX PREMIUM S

2020 Kia Sportage

EX PREMIUM S

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

32,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6446310
  • Stock #: F3PHYY
  • VIN: KNDPNCACXL7752634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SCARLET RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PHYY
  • Mileage 32,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

