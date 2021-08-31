2020 Kia Sportage

Sale $28,999 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7731933

7731933 Stock #: F481HA

F481HA VIN: KNDPNCAC6L7819830

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Steel Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 37,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.