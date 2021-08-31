Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

37,000 KM

Details Description

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

EX | AWD | Android Auto | Apple Carplay | Panoramic Sunroof | Bluetooth | Power Group |

2020 Kia Sportage

EX | AWD | Android Auto | Apple Carplay | Panoramic Sunroof | Bluetooth | Power Group |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7731933
  • Stock #: F481HA
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC6L7819830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
All Wheel Drive
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Capable

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

