2020 Kia Sportage

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Steel Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 32,375 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.195 Axle Ratio Battery w/Run Down Protection 62 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs) Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Metal-look grille Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P225/55R18 -inc: tire mobility kit Dark Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert Wheels: 18" Dark Finished Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control rear window defogger Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat, 10-way power driver seat and 2-way power driver lumbar Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

