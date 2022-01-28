$30,990+ tax & licensing
204-667-9993
2020 Kia Sportage
EX AWD | Local Vehicle | Moon Roof | Heated Steering
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$30,990
- Listing ID: 8183835
- Stock #: F4BEHM
- VIN: KNDPNCAC5L7835386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Do Not Miss This Hard To Find Pre Owned Vehicle ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today !
AWD
Twin panel Moon Roof
Apple Car play
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Large Display Touchscreen Infotainment Center
Rear Back Up camera With large Display
Push Button Ignition
Two Set's of Keys
And So Much More !
