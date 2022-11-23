Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

7,204 KM

Details Description Features

$34,507

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

EX Pano Roof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

EX Pano Roof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

7,204KM
Used
  • Stock #: F4PA31
  • VIN: KNDPNCACXL7755548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SCARLET RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,204 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX, No Reported Accidents!
Great Condition!
Low Kilometers!

So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive!
Key Features

- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Drive Mode Select

Safety Features

- Lane Keep Assist
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- All Wheel Drive
- Rear View Camera

and more!

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P225/55R18 -inc: tire mobility kit
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack and Voice Activation
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 8" display audio
Android Auto / Apply CarPlay
USB input jacks and steering wheel mounted audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

