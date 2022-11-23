2020 Kia Sportage

$34,507 + taxes & licensing 7 , 2 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9328729

9328729 Stock #: F4PA31

F4PA31 VIN: KNDPNCACXL7755548

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SCARLET RED

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4PA31

Mileage 7,204 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.195 Axle Ratio Battery w/Run Down Protection 62 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs) Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P225/55R18 -inc: tire mobility kit Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Vinyl Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack and Voice Activation Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Bluetooth hands-free connectivity Dual Shift Mode Transmission Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 8" display audio Android Auto / Apply CarPlay USB input jacks and steering wheel mounted audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.