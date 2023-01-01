Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

22,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

EX TECH AWD

Location

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC1L7663261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour black cherry
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING BUSINESS! LOW DEALER FINANCING RATES*, NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS*! Consecutive Consumer Choice Award 2021/2022/2023 Winners! Low rate dealer arranged financing available! At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are". *Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST OR licensing. Payments OAC. Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown. .

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

