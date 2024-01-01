Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2020 Kia Telluride

95,220 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Telluride

EX Local Trade | 1-Owner

12022174

2020 Kia Telluride

EX Local Trade | 1-Owner

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,220KM
VIN 5XYP3DHC1LG059892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Smart Device Integration
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8 way power driver seating and 2 way driver lumbar support
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part And Full-Time All-Wheel

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Rear View Monitor w/Parking Guidance Dynamic (rvm w/Pg) Back-Up Camera
Blind-Spot Collision Warning Blind Spot
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 18" Machine Finish Alloy
Tires: 245/60R18
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Rear Controls
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2020 Kia Telluride