2020 Kia Telluride

40,964 KM

Details Description Features

$49,687

+ tax & licensing
$49,687

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2020 Kia Telluride

2020 Kia Telluride

SX AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

2020 Kia Telluride

SX AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$49,687

+ taxes & licensing

40,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7186268
  • Stock #: F42AAX
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC2LG034431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Everlasting Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,964 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kia Telluride SX 3.8L V6 8-Speed Automatic AWD Everylasting Gr

10 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ventilated front seats.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Wheels: 20" Machine Finish Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Blind-Spot Collision Warning Blind Spot
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

