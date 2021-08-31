Menu
2020 Kia Telluride

43,518 KM

Details Description Features

$55,731

+ tax & licensing
$55,731

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2020 Kia Telluride

2020 Kia Telluride

SX | Locally Owned & Serviced | Harmon Kardon | Dual Sunroof | 360 Camera | 8 Seater | Leather |

2020 Kia Telluride

SX | Locally Owned & Serviced | Harmon Kardon | Dual Sunroof | 360 Camera | 8 Seater | Leather |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$55,731

+ taxes & licensing

43,518KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8058805
  Stock #: F4598W
  VIN: 5XYP5DHC1LG072068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4598W
  • Mileage 43,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! Locally Owned & Serviced! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
UVO Intelligence Telematics w/Factory Remote Start
10.25 Multimedia Interface Display w/ Navigation
Harmon/Kardon Premium Sound
Dual Power Adjustable Sunroofs
360-Degree Camera
Front Parking Sensors
Blind View Monitor
Interior Mood Lamp
Electric Parking Brake + Auto Hold
Safe Exit Assist System
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist Rear
Rear Cross-Traffic Avoidance Assist
Rear-View Monitor
Rear Seat Reminder
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Lane Follow Assist
Driver Attention Alert
High Beam Assist
TPMS (High Line)
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
All Wheel Drive
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Auto Climate w/ Auto De-Fog
Leather Interior
8 Way Power Driver Seating
2 Way Driver Lumbar Support
6 Way Power Passenger Seating
Driver Memory System
Driver Seat Cushion Extension
Air Cooled Front Seats
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.648 Final Drive Ratio
71.2 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.8L V6 GDI Atkinson
GVWR: 2,684 kgs (5,917 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 245/50R20
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 20" Machine Finish Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Find My Car Tracker System
Fixed 70-30 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated & Air Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8 way power driver seating, 6 way power passenger seating, 2 way driver lumbar support, driver memory system and driver seat cushion extension
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Surround View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind-Spot Collision Warning Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
630w Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
rear air conditioning
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Lane Change Assist Lane Departure Warning
911 Connect Emergency Sos
Lane Change Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM -inc: harman/kardon premium sound
10.25" multimedia interface w/navigation and HD traffic
Bluetooth and voice recognition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

