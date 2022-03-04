Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Telluride

43,243 KM

Details Description Features

$56,782

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,782

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Telluride

2020 Kia Telluride

SX AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Telluride

SX AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 8477754
  2. 8477754
  3. 8477754
  4. 8477754
  5. 8477754
  6. 8477754
  7. 8477754
  8. 8477754
  9. 8477754
  10. 8477754
  11. 8477754
  12. 8477754
  13. 8477754
  14. 8477754
  15. 8477754
  16. 8477754
  17. 8477754
  18. 8477754
  19. 8477754
  20. 8477754
  21. 8477754
  22. 8477754
  23. 8477754
  24. 8477754
  25. 8477754
  26. 8477754
  27. 8477754
  28. 8477754
  29. 8477754
  30. 8477754
  31. 8477754
  32. 8477754
  33. 8477754
  34. 8477754
Contact Seller

$56,782

+ taxes & licensing

43,243KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8477754
  • Stock #: F4EMVK
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC5LG007448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,243 KM

Vehicle Description

** 1 Year Anniversary Sale On Now! **
Your experience really is everything!

Did you know Birchwood Volkswagen is the only locally owned and operated Volkswagen dealership in Manitoba?

The Birchwood Automotive Group has a long-standing relationship with all of Manitoba since 1963, and we are proud to serve our community and deliver an exceptional experience like no other. Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent brings sixty plus years of Volkswagen knowledge and experience to its valued customers. This combined with the tenure of Birchwood team members, Volkswagen on Regent is designed to provide a next level customer experience. We are here to serve your every need from servicing your vehicle with our most experienced Volkswagen technicians to our warm, welcoming sales team, that is excited to help you with your next vehicle purchase or if you are just looking to sell your vehicle We do it all here at Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent.

Every Certified-Pre-Owned Volkswagen undergoes a unique inspection by our highly skilled and Volkswagen Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure an elegant and world class driving experience. Contact a Brand Ambassador today and ask about our Volkswagen Pre-Owned Program.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent from the competition. We cannot wait to meet you and show you what it means to level up your experience.

Call us today at 204-668-9800

Birchwood Automotive Group where your experience is everything.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.648 Final Drive Ratio
71.2 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.8L V6 GDI Atkinson
GVWR: 2,684 kgs (5,917 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 245/50R20
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 20" Machine Finish Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
110V Inverter
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Find My Car Tracker System
Fixed 70-30 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated & Air Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8 way power driver seating, 6 way power passenger seating, 2 way driver lumbar support, driver memory system and driver seat cushion extension
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Surround View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind-Spot Collision Warning Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Leather Seating
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
630w Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Rear heating ducts
8-passenger seating
Deluxe door scuff
Air Cooled front seats
PTC Heater
Driver Memory System
Manual Tilt & Telescopic S/W
2 Way Driver Lumbar Support
8 Way Power Driver Seating
Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control & Audio Controls
Tri-Zone Auto Climate w/ Auto De-Fog
6 Way Power Passenger Seating
Satin Chrome Inside Door Handles
ECM w/ Homelink
Leather Steering Wheel & TGS Knob
60:40 Split Folding 2nd & 3rd Row
One-Touch Slide & Fold 2nd Row
Driver Seat Cushion Extension
Deluxe Pedals
2nd Row Sunblinds
Soft Touch door trim FR / RR
Interior Wood Grain Trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2020 Kia Telluride S...
 43,243 KM
$56,782 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage LX...
 96,431 KM
$22,795 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano P...
 104,158 KM
$31,877 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory