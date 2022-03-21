2020 Kia Telluride

Security System

Cruise Control

Compass

woodgrain trim

Navigation System

PERIMETER ALARM

Engine Immobilizer

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Outside temp gauge

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

Air filtration

Carpet Floor Trim

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Systems Monitor

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Smart Device Integration

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Find My Car Tracker System

Fixed 70-30 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8 way power driver seating and 2 way driver lumbar support

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access