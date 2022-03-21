2020 Kia Telluride

$56,493 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8958892

8958892 Stock #: F4PDNK

F4PDNK VIN: 5XYP5DHC3LG080138

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Espresso Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 29,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Brake Assist Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.648 Final Drive Ratio 71.2 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.8L V6 GDI Atkinson Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Tires: 245/50R20 Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 20" Machine Finish Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Passenger Seat 10-Way Driver Seat Find My Car Tracker System Fixed 70-30 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) Surround View Monitor Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Blind-Spot Collision Warning Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Highway Driving Assist (HDA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 10 Speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio 630w Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors null ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Simulated woodgrain trim Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Lane Change Assist Lane Keeping Assist Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

