$56,493+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4542
2020 Kia Telluride
SX 3.99% Financing Until Aug 31
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
$56,493
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8958892
- Stock #: F4PDNK
- VIN: 5XYP5DHC3LG080138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Espresso Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 29,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers!
Great Condition!
Local Car!
Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive!
Key Features
- Panoramic Moonroof
- 360° Camera
- Navigation
- Heated & Cooled Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Harmon Kardon® Premium Audio
- 10 Inch Touch Screen Infotainment
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Wireless Phone Charger
- Interior Mood Lighting
- Rear Sunshades
- Advanced Smart Cruise Control
- Leather & Woodgrain Interior
- 20 Inch Wheels
Utility
- 8 Passenger Seating
- Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
- One Touch Slide & Fold 2nd Row Seats
- Smart Power Liftgate
- Drive Terrain Mode Select
- Smart Key with Push Button Start
- 7 Inch Instrument Cluster Screen
Safety
- Blind View Monitor
- Highway Drive Assist
- Lane Following Assist
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
- Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Driver Attention Warning
- High Beam Assist
and much more!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!
Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!
Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Kia West
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.