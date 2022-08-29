$55,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2020 Kia Telluride
EX | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$55,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9056191
- Stock #: 262590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 31,328 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a vehicle to move 8 people and their gear but don't want to drive a minivan? Check out this 1 owner, low KM 2020 Kia Telluride with All-Wheel Drive that just arrived in very well equipped EX trim! Full factory comprehensive warranty until 2024 or 100,000km plus popular features such as: heated and ventilated leather seating, sunroof, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, wireless charging, Smart power tailgate, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise, lane departure warning, navigation w/10 inch touchscreen and so much more!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.