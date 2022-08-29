2020 Kia Telluride

$48,992 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 4 8 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9319198

9319198 Stock #: F4UPTW

F4UPTW VIN: 5XYP5DHCXLG047119

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4UPTW

Mileage 83,483 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 71 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.648 Final Drive Ratio Engine: 3.8L V6 GDI Atkinson Part And Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Aluminum Spare Wheel Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: 245/50R20 Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 20" Machine Finish Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Passenger Seat 10-Way Driver Seat Find My Car Tracker System Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Supplemental Heater Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Highway Driving Assist (HDA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Rear-View Monitor Back-Up Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 10 Speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio 630w Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

