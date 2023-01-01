$74,991+ tax & licensing
204-452-8030
2020 Land Rover Defender
SE The Only One
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$74,991
- Listing ID: 10605459
- Stock #: F58GMH
- VIN: SALEP7EU6L2003976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,077 KM
Vehicle Description
As in the only pre-owned we currently have to offer. Balance of warranty, Certified Eligible. Due to arrive November 1!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.
Features. so many but here are the highlights:
* In Control Apps
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Electronic Air Suspension
* Lane Keep Assist/Blind Spot Assist
* Navigation Touch Pro
* Heated Front and Rear Seats
* 20 Inch Gloss Dark Grey Wheels
* Sliding Panoramic Roof
* Heated Windshield/Front Washer Jets
and so much more to discuss! The Land Rover that epitomizes the brand heritage.
Shown with stock photos while we intake this local lease return, may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or walk around video!
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
