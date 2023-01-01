Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Land Rover Defender

56,077 KM

Details Description Features

$74,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$74,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Defender

2020 Land Rover Defender

SE The Only One

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Defender

SE The Only One

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 10605459
  2. 10605459
  3. 10605459
  4. 10605459
  5. 10605459
  6. 10605459
  7. 10605459
  8. 10605459
  9. 10605459
  10. 10605459
  11. 10605459
  12. 10605459
  13. 10605459
  14. 10605459
  15. 10605459
  16. 10605459
Contact Seller

$74,991

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,077KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10605459
  • Stock #: F58GMH
  • VIN: SALEP7EU6L2003976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F58GMH
  • Mileage 56,077 KM

Vehicle Description

As in the only pre-owned we currently have to offer. Balance of warranty, Certified Eligible. Due to arrive November 1!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.

Features. so many but here are the highlights:

* In Control Apps
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Electronic Air Suspension
* Lane Keep Assist/Blind Spot Assist
* Navigation Touch Pro
* Heated Front and Rear Seats
* 20 Inch Gloss Dark Grey Wheels
* Sliding Panoramic Roof
* Heated Windshield/Front Washer Jets

and so much more to discuss! The Land Rover that epitomizes the brand heritage.
Shown with stock photos while we intake this local lease return, may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or walk around video!



Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
90 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.23 kWh Capacity
Engine: 3.0L Turbocharged DOHC I6 MHEV -inc: Electric supercharged
GVWR: 3,165kgs (6,978lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Aluminum Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Power Folding
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Folding Cargo Cover
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
6 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Grained Leather Seat Trim -inc: robust woven textile accent
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 6 12V DC Power Outlets

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
360 Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera
3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera
3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera
ClearSight Ground View Front Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Streaming Audio
Real Time Traffic Information (rtti) Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF
COLD CLIMATE PACK -inc: Heated Windscreen, Heated Washer Jets, Headlight Power Wash
BLACK EXTERIOR PACK -inc: hood finishers and badging, Gloss Black Grille Bar
ADVANCED OFF-ROAD CAPABILITY PACK -inc: All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Terrain Response 2 and configurable Terrain Response
HEATED REAR SEATS -inc: centre armrest and 40:20:40 folding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2020 Land Rover Rang...
 70,558 KM
$79,997 + tax & lic
2021 Audi A4 Komfort...
 38,056 KM
$43,110 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Trave...
 106,198 KM
$39,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory