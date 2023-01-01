2020 Land Rover Defender SE The Only One

2020 Land Rover Defender SE The Only One

$74,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 0 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10605459

10605459 Stock #: F58GMH

F58GMH VIN: SALEP7EU6L2003976

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fuji White

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F58GMH

Mileage 56,077 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 3.55 Axle Ratio Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension 90 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.23 kWh Capacity Engine: 3.0L Turbocharged DOHC I6 MHEV -inc: Electric supercharged GVWR: 3,165kgs (6,978lbs) Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights LED brakelights Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Aluminum Spare Wheel Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Aluminum Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Power Folding Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Folding Cargo Cover Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats 6 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Grained Leather Seat Trim -inc: robust woven textile accent Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 6 12V DC Power Outlets Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks 360 Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert 3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera 3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera 3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera ClearSight Ground View Front Camera Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Streaming Audio Real Time Traffic Information (rtti) Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF COLD CLIMATE PACK -inc: Heated Windscreen, Heated Washer Jets, Headlight Power Wash BLACK EXTERIOR PACK -inc: hood finishers and badging, Gloss Black Grille Bar ADVANCED OFF-ROAD CAPABILITY PACK -inc: All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Terrain Response 2 and configurable Terrain Response HEATED REAR SEATS -inc: centre armrest and 40:20:40 folding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.