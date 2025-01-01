Menu
Local trade and includes our dealer installed DEFA Battery Charger and Pan Heater! With the remote start and cold climate package you are winter ready! Its coming! Experience the pinnacle of luxury and capability with this 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 SE P400. This iconic SUV combines rugged performance with refined comfort, perfect for both urban adventures and off-road excursions. - 3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine with TwinPower turbo technology - All-Wheel Drive for superior traction in all conditions - Sliding Panoramic Roof for an open-air driving experience - Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort - Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist - Smart Device Remote Start for convenience - Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers Dont miss the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle. Visit Land Rover Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the Defenders legendary capabilities firsthand. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your Defender 110 now and embark on your next adventure in unparalleled style and comfort. Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

2020 Land Rover Defender

65,052 KM

$59,884

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Land Rover Defender

110 SE P400 3.0T PANO ROOF | Black Pack

12978328

2020 Land Rover Defender

110 SE P400 3.0T PANO ROOF | Black Pack

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$59,884

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,052KM
VIN SALEP7EU6L2003976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6CJXK
  • Mileage 65,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade and includes our dealer installed DEFA Battery Charger and Pan Heater! With the remote start and cold climate package you are winter ready! It's coming!
Experience the pinnacle of luxury and capability with this 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 SE P400. This iconic SUV combines rugged performance with refined comfort, perfect for both urban adventures and off-road excursions.

- 3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine with TwinPower turbo technology
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction in all conditions
- Sliding Panoramic Roof for an open-air driving experience
- Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist
- Smart Device Remote Start for convenience
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers

Don't miss the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle. Visit Land Rover Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the Defender's legendary capabilities firsthand. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your Defender 110 now and embark on your next adventure in unparalleled style and comfort.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Safety

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot

Additional Features

3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine -inc: TwinPower turbo
Valvetronic
double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

2020 Land Rover Defender