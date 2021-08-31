2020 Land Rover Defender

$87,000 + taxes & licensing 5 , 4 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7719649

Stock #: 210451

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 5,411 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Suspension Air Suspension Windows Rear Defrost Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Navigation System Wheel Locks Turbocharged Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Active suspension Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Lane Keeping Assist Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Aerial View Display System

