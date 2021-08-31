Menu
2020 Land Rover Defender

5,411 KM

$87,000

+ tax & licensing
110 SE P400 w/Explorer Package *Very Low KM*

2020 Land Rover Defender

110 SE P400 w/Explorer Package *Very Low KM*

Location

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

$87,000

+ taxes & licensing

5,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7719649
  • Stock #: 210451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,411 KM

Vehicle Description

110 SE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6 3.0 L/183

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

